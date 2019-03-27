Man who admitted to hit and run crash that killed local artist in 2015 sentenced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who was convicted in the hit and run crash that killed a local artist in 2015 was sentenced by a judge Wednesday.
Curtis Turner, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of Bywater artist Ben Gregory.
Gregory was struck and killed while riding his bike in the 600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on July 6, 2015. Turner fled the scene after the crash but was later arrested after a Crimestoppers tip led police to his vehicle. Turner eventually plead guilty to one count of manslaughter on August 27, 2018.
With his 10 year prison sentence, Turner will received credit for time served.
Gregory’s family was not present in court for Turner’s sentencing.
