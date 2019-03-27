New Orleans gobbles up 13 James Beard award finalist nominations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The James Beard Foundation has a taste for New Orleans. It announced its 2019 culinary award finalists on Wednesday. New Orleans received 13 finalist nominations.
The awards are considered one of the top honors for chefs, restaurants and culinary writers.
Outstanding Chef
Donald Link of Herb Saint, Cochon and Peche
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Kelly Fields of Willa Jean
Outstanding Service
Brigtsen’s
Outstanding Restaurateur
JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline
Outstanding Wine Program
Bacchanal
Rising Star
Ana Castro of Coquette
Best Chef: South
Kristen Essig of Coquette
Michael Stoltzfus of Coquette
Slade Rushing of Brennan’s
Isaac Toups of Toups’ Meatery
Media - Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award
Brett Anderson of Nola.com | The Times-Picayune
Media – Restaurant, History and Scholarship Category
Justin Nystrom of Loyola University for “Creole Italian”
Media – Investigative Reporting
Boyce Upholt for “A Killing Season”
Media - American Cookbook
Jessica Harris (co-authored with Albert G. Lukas) for “Sweet Home Café Cookbook”
The awards will be held on May 6 in New York.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.