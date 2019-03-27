New Orleans gobbles up 13 James Beard award finalist nominations

New Orleans gobbles up 13 James Beard award finalist nominations
(Source: James Beard Foundation)
By FOX8Live.com Staff | March 27, 2019 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 4:41 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The James Beard Foundation has a taste for New Orleans. It announced its 2019 culinary award finalists on Wednesday. New Orleans received 13 finalist nominations.

The awards are considered one of the top honors for chefs, restaurants and culinary writers.

Outstanding Chef

Donald Link of Herb Saint, Cochon and Peche

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields of Willa Jean

Outstanding Service

Brigtsen’s

Outstanding Restaurateur

JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline

Outstanding Wine Program

Bacchanal

Rising Star

Ana Castro of Coquette

Best Chef: South

Kristen Essig of Coquette

Michael Stoltzfus of Coquette

Slade Rushing of Brennan’s

Isaac Toups of Toups’ Meatery

Media - Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

Brett Anderson of Nola.com | The Times-Picayune

Media – Restaurant, History and Scholarship Category

Justin Nystrom of Loyola University for “Creole Italian”

Media – Investigative Reporting

Boyce Upholt for “A Killing Season”

Media - American Cookbook

Jessica Harris (co-authored with Albert G. Lukas) for “Sweet Home Café Cookbook”

The awards will be held on May 6 in New York.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.