NOPD: Man robbed at knife point while pumping gas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people dressed in black clothing and black ski masks cut a man in the arm during a robbery at a Seventh Ward gas station, according to an initial report from New Orleans police.
The alleged armed robbery happened on Tuesday around noon in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Ave.
The 43-year-old victim told police two male subjects approached him while he was pumping gas, put a knife to his throat and demanded keys to his vehicle.
The man began to struggle with one of the perpetrators and the other cut him with a knife, the police report said.
The robbers ran away on N. Claiborne Ave., the report said.
If you have any information about the crime, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
