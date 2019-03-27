Two children killed, three children injured in Franklinton house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that has left two children dead in Franklinton.
Officials says the Franklinton Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in the 45000 block of Beau Drive around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they rescued five occupants from the home. Two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were unable to be rescued and died at the scene.
Three other children who were rescued, a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were airlifted to Baton Rouge hospitals for treatment. The 4-year-old girl is currently listed in critical condition. The two adults escaped the fire uninjured.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.