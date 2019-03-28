Former Lockport Police chief pleads guilty in theft, malfeasance cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former chief of the Lockport Police Department has pleaded guilty to a series of charges in connection with the purchase of a car, vendor permits for a Carnival krewe and funds missing from a Lafourche Recreation District, according to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said a Town of Lockport audit in December 2016 uncovered a potential issue with the purchase of a Ford Explorer by the Lockport Police Department in October 2015. Vedros provided the auditor with minutes he allegedly altered from a Lockport Town Council meeting, as well as forged documents to support the vehicle purchase.
Vedros also faced charges relating to permits for the Krewe of Apollo parade wherein he reported an amount several hundred dollars less than what he actually received from one of the vendors.
Vedros faced additional charges in connection with several thousand dollars missing from Lafourche Recreation District #1, where he was employed part-time as director.
Vedros pleaded guilty earlier this week to all charges filed against him, including theft, forgery, three counts of malfeasance in office and three counts of filing false public records.
Vedros was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the Lafourche Parish Government.
