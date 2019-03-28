FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #3 - LSU ready for Michigan State in D.C.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the third episode of the FOX 8 Overtime podcast, Chris Hagan phones in from Washington, D.C. where he is covering LSU basketball’s preparations for a Sweet Sixteen showdown against Michigan State.
On the pressure LSU is under facing a perennial power:
“One of the things I really like that Will Wade said earlier this year, and obviously he’s not here right now, but when they beat Kentucky at Kentucky, he said ‘we’re not playing Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, etc., we’re playing this year’s Wildcats.’ So I think LSU has to go into it saying ‘we’re playing this year’s Spartans.’”
On Michigan State’s plan for slowing down LSU’s offense:
“Coach Tom Izzo admitted today that LSU is so good athletically, they’re going to double some guys, they’re going to cheat to one side or the other, they’re going to throw a lot of different guys, I think they do have a couple of bigs that can do some different things with ball screen defense and step out on Tremont Waters and try to make his life a little bit tougher but the number one thing with them and as Coach Benford said a million times, Michigan State got 30% of their points in transition.”
