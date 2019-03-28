FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #2 - Rule Changes and Free Agency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the second episode of the FOX 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende empties the notebook from his trip to the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona and provides a recap of LSU Pro Day.
On Sean Payton’s role in the NFL approving changes to the replay review system:
“Let me just tell you. This new rule would not be in place right now, 1,000% would not be in place right now, if not for Sean Payton. He was as passionate and as aggressive, and as ‘banging the drum, banging the table, we’ve got to get this fixed, we’ve got to get this fixed’ as I’ve ever seen him.”
On Jared Cook’s free agency signing:
“He’s a pass-catching tight end that can get down the field. I love Josh Hill but he’s a H-Back that works the flats and then kind of the ten-yard between the hask mark area, he’s not going to get down the field, the seam route, the seven route, post. Jared Cook can. He’s basically a big wide receiver.”
