Gov. Edwards doubts Mayor Cantrell will get all she seeks from the tourism industry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards does not think Mayor Latoya Cantrell will get all the money she is requesting from the local tourism industry to help fund major infrastructure projects, including at the Sewerage and Water Board.
Edwards met with Cantrell and members of a task force he created to explore ways to help the city during a stop in the city Thursday.
Cantrell brought up the infrastructure needs shortly before the task force meeting, as she addressed hundreds of business leaders at the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
"We cannot grow business if we do not focus on infrastructure, and that’s why you see me tackle this infrastructure issue front and center, having the courage that it takes, because the time is now and that can has been kicked, and I’m not just talking about Sewerage and Water Board, I’m talking about the entire system of infrastructure that also touches transportation to get our people to and from,” Cantrell said.
The governor addressed the same group but focused on general economic issues, including progress he said the state has made and the need for a higher minimum wage and pay equity.
Following the afternoon task force meeting, Edwards fielded reporters’ questions about the funding Cantrell is seeking.
"Everybody’s at the table in good faith, working together to try to figure out what we can do to advance the cause of infrastructure here in New Orleans, and it is important, but there are other things that are important, as well. We have to make sure that we continue with the economy here, make sure that we continue with tourism and hospitality and so forth. So, there’s a balance that we’re all trying to seek and I’m confident that at the end of the day it’s going to come together,” said Edwards.
Cantrell wants an immediate $75 million cash infusion.
FOX 8 News asked the governor if the mayor’s request is viable as discussions are underway.
“Well, you know there is some part of that, that is. I don't see that the $75 million number is, or ever was, but we know what her goal is and there are other ways to get there, but not coming from the convention center, not in that amount, but that's part of the whole process,” responded Edwards.
While the governor would not give specifics of the options being discussed, it is clear the tourism industry is a big part of the equation.
"There’s no doubt. Everybody’s at the table in good faith and everybody has an idea of how they can contribute to the overall goal, and so I have no doubt that, that includes hospitality and tourism based on the presentation that I just heard, but that doesn’t mean that there’s complete agreement about it all, there is not yet that,” said Edwards.
He said talks will continue.
"It’s like having a buffet line but you don’t go through it and eat everything because some of it’s not appetizing to you, so we have a lot of things on the table, but there’s no final selection,” said Edwards.
