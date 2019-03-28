JPSO: Deputy shot by suspected ‘friendly fire’ expected to survive

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The undercover Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy who was likely shot by fellow officers is in stable condition at University Medical Center.
Doctors performed surgery after the deputy was brought to the hospital on Wednesday night.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto said at least four officers were working on a “controlled purchase,” on Westbank Expressway near Terry Parkway, where a they arranged for a suspected drug dealer to deliver narcotics.
Two suspects arrived at the location in a car around 10:20 p.m. Deputies tried to block them in.
Lopinto said the deputies started shooting after the suspects tried to run over one deputy. Those two suspects, Daviri Robertson and Chris Joseph were described as friends by family members.
Joseph’s family is now considering bringing in its own pathologist to perform an autopsy.
“Our policy in every case that it’s an in-custody death, or an officer involved, we put a hold on the autopsy for 24 hours so family can be offered the right to have their own physician observe the autopsy,” Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said.
The deputy is expected to survive.
