LSU basketball confident as they prepare for Michigan State

“Tremont (Waters) can go create his own shot or create shots for his teammates,” says interim head coach Tony Benford. “Skylar Mays can do the same. Javonte (Smart) can do the same. Naz (Reid) is able to go in the post or create off the bounce. So we’ve got several guys that can make plays. That’s great. When you have that as a coach, it makes your job a lot easier.”