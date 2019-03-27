LSU departs for Washington, DC to face Michigan St. in Sweet 16

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tony Benford and the LSU basketball Tigers loaded the buses for Washington, DC Wednesday afternoon.
The nation’s capital is all about politics, but when it comes to sports, everyone gets together for some good-spirited competition and the East Region Sweet 16 is only for the big boys. The top four seeds are playing for spots in the Elite 8.
This Tiger team has done one thing consistently this season and that’s been winning close games. They’ve won 13 games by six points or less and five of their six losses are also by six or less.
Now, in the midst of this tourney run, games are more likely to come down to the final few possessions.
Benford spoke Tuesday and shared why he believes this team has found success in tight games this season.
“I think it’s a testament to these guys; I said it earlier, the closeness of these guys, the respect they have for one another, the trust they have for one another, their ability to make plays under pressure is rare," said Benford. "That is rare. I have been doing this a long time and you don’t see that. Some players tend to wilter under pressure, but these guys, they just get stronger. We work on six-minute games and we make a little bit of a situation. We were six or eight points down and they got to play it out and make good decisions down the stretch. To make plays, you have to have good players to win close games like that and our guys, they can make plays.”
No. 3 LSU will face No. 2 Michigan State at 6 p.m. Friday.
