LSU makes final preparations before facing Michigan State

“It started with Wayde in September, him passing away, and we have definitely used it as a driving force in what we’ve been able to do this season,” said Mays. “And, we give a lot of the credit in the wins we’ve had to him. And obviously, with what happened with Coach Wade, we just see it as an opportunity to prove ourselves when chips are down. So, I think we’ve done a tremendous job of that. And it’s going to continue to drive us as we move forward.”