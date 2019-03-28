Man accused of hitting and killing two bicyclists to appear in court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man who is accused of hitting and killing two people and injuring several others on Esplanade Avenue earlier this month will make an appearance in court Thursday.
Tashonty Toney will appear in court for a bond reduction hearing. His bond is currently set at $510,000.
Police believe Toney was impaired at the time of the crash that occurred on the night of March 2 following the Endymion parade.
According to court documents, Toney is not considered to be a flight risk and that a lower bail would still be enough to ensure that he shows up for his future court dates.
The bond reduction hearing is set for 3 p.m.
