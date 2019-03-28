Much cooler by Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mostly dry forecast through Saturday. Increasing moisture will mean increasing clouds but rain is unlikely. A stray shower or two could blow by between now and Saturday.
The big change will come late Saturday night as a cold front moves across the area. Rain may not be widespread on Sunday but it will be around at times along with a lot of clouds and a strong north breeze. Temperatures may stay in the 50s for much if not all of the day.
Low pressure over the Gulf could form on Monday. The exact location is uncertain but some rain especially near the coast is possible to start the week. Dry weather returns for the middle of next week.
