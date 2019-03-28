N.O. City Council seeks more data to help tackle homelessness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City council members said they want a clearer picture of homelessness and the city’s efforts to address it, while looking for ways to improve the situation.
A resurgence of people living under overpasses and on some streets and the inherent dangers that come with a lack of shelter have prompted the council’s concerns and plans for a new ordinance.
"We’re not here to criminalize homelessness, we have to be honest though, living on the street is dangerous and potentially life-threatening. Together, we’re going to work together to find better solutions,” Councilman Joe Giarrusso said.
Councilwoman Helena Moreno echoed that sentiment.
"We literally have people dying in these encampments, and as we saw last month, at times people are getting murdered in these encampments,” Moreno said.
The council’s Quality of Life Committee delved into the issue Wednesday (March 27), calling before it members of Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration and representatives of non-profits that have long been in the trenches, working with the homeless.
Dr. Jennifer Avengo, New Orleans’ health department director, said the first step needs to be a common understanding.
"All the work that we do, and have been doing, and want to do, starts with the shared belief that one homeless death is too many,” Avegno told the council members.
According to the city, there has been an 85 percent decrease in homeless individuals in the city since 2011. As of January 2018, there were a total 1,188 homeless people in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.
Outside agencies report progress, too, including Unity of Greater New Orleans, which was represented at the hearing by Martha Kegal.
“We have really prided ourselves. Since January 2015, we’ve maintained a standard which no other city has maintained of housing every newly homeless veteran within an average of 30 days or less. And since 2017, we’ve driven down the length of time that families with children spend homeless to less than a 45 day average," Kegal said.
Still, some good Samaritan-type help for individuals in encampment areas may be making the situation worse, according to Tyra Johnson-Brown, the city’s Director of Housing.
"One of the challenges that we have seen in the encampments have been the donations of bringing food, that pretty much with the homeless they don’t want to leave, they feel like they’re getting a lot of the things brought to them,” Johnson-Brown said.
Which, the city said, may keep some homeless individuals from taking advantage of broader social services, like mental health care and housing.
Instead, Avengo said groups or individuals wanting to help should partner with established and experienced organizations.
“There are many social service agencies who have safe, sanitary areas where they provide food several times a day, every day,” Avengo said. “...We would love to partner you with one of those, so that you can still bring all that love and compassion and deliver food, but do it in a way that’s productive.”
Liana Elliot, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, said they recognize that people want to help and often do not realize there could be negative consequences.
"Their hearts are in the right place and I want to also just emphasize that,” Elliot said.
David Bottner of the New Orleans Mission -- an organization works with the homeless on a daily basis -- said they are seeing more young people among those living on the streets.
"We’re really not talking about the root, which is why we’re seeing an increase. Bottner said. "We see an increase in addiction, and that is why, I’ll get to the next question, we have to ask ourselves and why are so many young people being homeless,” Bottner said.
Avegno said a new website will serve as a homelessness toolkit and provide information for organizations wishing to help the homeless.
Giarrusso said there is a draft ordinance he hopes to file soon which is designed to help the council keep track of steps the city is taking regarding homelessness.
"They’re doing sweeps every single week in all these locations across the city, but we don’t know what’s being collected, who is there, other data that’s really important. And so we start managing that, then we can do a better job with outcomes in the future,” Giarrusso said.
