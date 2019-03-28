NOPD: Man arrives at local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say around 2:25 a.m., a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his cheek and forearm. NOPD was notified about the victim and police went to the hospital to investigate.
During the investigation, police learned that the shooting happened near the intersection of North Robertson Street and Spain Street.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and work to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
