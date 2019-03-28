NOPD: Waffle House employees grab gun during attempted robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A gunman tried to rob a Waffle House in Gentilly, but employees were able to wrestle the gun away, according to an initial report from New Orleans police.
The person entered the restaurant, located in the 4600 block of Old Gentilly Rd., around 5:23 a.m. on Wednesday.
He sat at the bar, handed the cashier a note demanding money and then pulled out a gun, the report said.
One of the employees was able to disarm the gunman and forced him out of the restaurant.
The perpetrator escaped down Louisa St.
If you have any information about this armed robbery, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
