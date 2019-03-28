Parking in a bike lane could really cost you as City Council passes ordinance to improve bike safety

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - Those caught parking in a bike lane in New Orleans could face a hefty fine.
City Council members continue efforts to improve bike safety by increasing the fine for parking in a bike lane from $40 to $300.
The council passed a resolution earlier this month to increase bike safety after the fatal Esplanade crash that killed two cyclists and injured several others, but these are the first steps in enforcement.
The council passed the ordinance after bike safety groups voiced concerns about having to swerve into traffic when vehicles are parked in their lanes.
“When they showed those pictures, that is a terrifying thing, to see those cars just parked in the bike lanes, and where are the bikes supposed to go? If the guy has to swerve and jump out in front of a moving car, there’s a high probability he could be hit,” said Councilman Jay Banks.
Banks said after a first-time offense, the penalty goes up to $500.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.