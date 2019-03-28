Powerball ticket wins $50,000 in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One ticket in Wisconsin won the $768 million Powerball jackpot, but if you purchased a ticket in the New Orleans area, you might have a big chunk of change.
A $50,000 ticket was sold in Kenner. The ticket had four of five numbers plus the Powerball.
It was sold at Diaz Market Driftwood in Kenner. The store is located at 8910 W. Esplanade Ave. in Kenner.
The winning numbers pulled Wednesday night were:
16-20-37-44-62 with the Powerball 12. The Power Play tripled winnings, expect for the jackpot.
You can see the winning numbers on FOX 8 at 10 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.