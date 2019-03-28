Public meeting on Waggaman cyanide plant expansion leaves some residents frustrated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A sometimes heated public meeting Wednesday (March 27) left some residents discouraged by plans for the expansion of a cyanide plant in Waggaman.
Officials with Cornerstone Chemical Company were on hand and made a presentation at the beginning of the hearing. Several Jefferson Parish Council members were also present.
Cornerstone maintains that while its permit allows it to add storage tanks, the plant is due for technology and safety updates. They said there will be no additional hydrogen cyanide made at the plant.
Some in the crowd wanted answers about what protections would be in place in the worst-case scenario of a plant failure. A Cornerstone official emphasized their safe operations and desire to work with the community.
“We’re here tonight to understand and to help articulate it - first try to set some misconceptions that this is not about making more, it’s not about storage, it’s about making our side even safer than it is right now,” said Cornerstone COO Tom Yura. “So I don’t want to talk about other options and would you - I’d like to work, and I think the council and Cornerstone and with the community, I think we can find a resolution to this.”
Cornerstone said it has paid $87,000 in EPA and LDEQ fines since they’ve been in operation. They say when there has been a chemical release, they’ve self-reported those incidents.
The Parish Council voted to have the public meetings before making a decision on Cornerstone’s permit.
The next parish council meeting is April 3.
