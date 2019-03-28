School Board releases brief statement on 5th grader’s death, community members angrily demand answers

“I want to ensure our entire community that we are taking this incident very seriously and cooperating fully with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,” Fuller said. “We thank them for being here today to share with us during executive session. Proving a safe learning environment is top priority for our district. After the investigation is concluded, we will thoroughly review the findings and address any areas of concern throughout the investigation. Right now, we will remain focused on supporting our students, our employees, our parents and the community through this. I want to let parents know that if their students experience any anxiety, sadness, or conern regarding this situation, please reach out to your child’s school. We ask for the community’s help in preventing the spread of rumors and speculations and we want to thank the entire Colleton County community for their patience and support.”