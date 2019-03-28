Three people indicted in shooting death of rapper Young Greatness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has announced that three people have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a local rapper in October.
On Wednesday, investigators secured a grand jury indictment for 38-year-old Donald Reaux, 18-year-old Donny Maxwell and a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of Theodore Jones, also known as rapper Young Greatness.
Reaux was arrested by St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Deputies in Reserve Thursday morning. Maxwell was apprehended by NOPD Thursday in the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive. Police say the juvenile was already in police custody on an unrelated charge.
On October 29, Jones was found near a Waffle House located in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 1:35 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
All three suspects have been indicted for second degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Reaux was also indicted for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.
Reaux is currently at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in St. John the Baptist where is awaiting extradition to New Orleans.
