Warming Up Through Saturday

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s today and Friday. Highs will reach the lower 80s by Saturday. Little, if any, rain is expected.
The next notable change will be a cold front that arrives Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some rain is expected along and behind the front but it does not look that heavy at this time.
Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday. Most areas may stay in the 50s all day while others may start in the 60s and drop during the afternoon.
Breezy and cool conditions will last into early next week.
