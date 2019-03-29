Archbishop removes priest accused of abuse from St. Dominics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Archbishop Gregory Aymond sent a letter alerting parents at St. Dominic’s School about a retired priest named on an abuse list who has been living in the St. Dominic’s priory.
The archbishop’s letter said he learned Thursday that 89-year-old Richard Archer, a retired Dominican priest had been included on a list of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse.
Aymond said the priest has been told he can no longer live there, effective immediately.
Aymond said even though it was his understanding that Archer was confined to the priory and never in contact with students, he felt it was appropriate to ask the Dominican order to move him to a more appropriate location.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.