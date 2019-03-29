Autopsy results reveal driver in JPSO drug sting was shot 5 times, passenger shot once

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish coroner released the result of autopsies Friday (March 29) done on the two suspects who were shot during a Sheriff’s Office drug sting.
Per Coroner’s Office protocol in officer-involved deaths, the autopsies were delayed one day. During that delay, the coroner said both families were given the opportunity to have their own physician observe the autopsy. Neither family chose this option.
The autopsy results indicate the driver, Chris Joseph, sustained five gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, which means death at the hands of another person. The passenger, Daviri Robertson, sustained one gunshot wound, and the manner of death was homicide.
The coroner’s office said Friday’s results are preliminary, and a final autopsy report will take weeks to complete.
