Businesses, council member call for renewed enforcement of truck ban in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Whenever a truck starts to round the corner at St. Phillip and Decatur, Lionel Alexis with the Original French Market Restaurant says everyone starts pulling out their cell phones to take video. He says they average an incident like this once every couple of months - even though trucks are not supposed to be rounding that corner.
“As they enter the French Quarter, I know there are signs saying trucks of a certain size are not supposed to enter, but no one pays attention to it,” said Alexis.
Business managers say the damage from trucks is still evident months after the fact, often damaging nearby poles, curbs and light posts.
“They’re all leaning because of the truck. Without knocking those poles, he wouldn’t have been able to move,” said Alexis.
The City Council passed an ordinance in 2014 banning large vehicles from parts of the French Quarter. There are routes these trucks and buses can take through the Quarter, and signs are posted designating these routes and prohibited streets. But Alexis says many times, these drivers are going by a different navigator.
“We’re being hit by delivery trucks, large 18-wheelers. The drivers are just using GPS, they don’t know any better,” said Alexis.
New Orleans City Councilwoman Kristin Palmer says trucks and large vehicles through the French Quarter may seem harmless, but they’re destructive. And especially considering New Orleans’ thriving tourism industry, she says it’s unacceptable.
“If we’re going to continue to allow us to destroy it and the infrastructure, we’re going to kill the goose that laid the golden egg,” said Palmer.
It’s the French Quarter Task Force’s responsibility to enforce the truck ban in the French Quarter. Palmer says the Task Force’s list of responsibilities in the Quarter is growing, and she’d like to see a change both in funding and personnel.
“I really believe that Task Force needs to be expanded because there are only so many shifts. So if we can get more money to the Task Force to address issues like this, it’d be a win-win,” Palmer said.
While it may be hard to estimate exactly how much damage this semi-truck will cost the restaurant today, Alexis knows it’s no small amount.
“I can assure you it’ll be substantial given that it’s a balcony in the French Quarter,” said Alexis.
The French Quarter Task Force is funded by the New Orleans self-assessment tax, and Palmer says there’s no proposed ordinance to increase funding.
Trucks that do get stuck in the quarter can face a $500 fine and other fees.
