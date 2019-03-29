City offers ride-sharing discounts to juvenile court, Youth Study Center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is offering discounts through a ride sharing service for families trying to get to juvenile court or the Youth Study Center.
Any family taking a Lyft to, or from, either location can receive a $5 discount by using the code “NOLAYSC.”
“Because of the location of Juvenile Court and the Youth Study Center, it is difficult for youth and their families to access the facilities for their court appointments and visitation,” Office of Transportation Director Laura Bryan said. “This program is a first step in alleviating the transportation burden.”
The Mayor’s Office and the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court created the partnership.
"We recognize that accessibility goes hand in hand with justice. This partnership is an example of how we are working with partners throughout the city to develop creative solutions to the barriers that our young people and their families face," said Chief Judge Candice Bates-Anderson.
The director of the Youth Study Center said he hopes the program will remove transportation barriers to assist families and parents.
Lyft is an app that allows riders to get a ride in just a few minutes by using a GPS system. Rates vary depending on the time of day and special events. Payment is made through the app.
