Commuters outraged by proposed changes to Canal streetcar line

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - Plans to speed up the Canal streetcar line between the river and Carrollton face some opposition from Mid-City residents.
The RTA wants to speed up the route by 12 minutes.
"It was sort of the low-hanging fruit in terms of the areas that we're looking at to make these high-capacity corridors," RTA Interim Executive Director Jared Munster said.
To get there, the RTA proposes eliminating stops between the river and Claiborne.
"Within that area, there are about seven stops in what is a fairly short distance," Munster said.
From Claiborne to Carrollton, the RTA considers eliminating stops and closing 17 intersections to drivers. That’s got some drivers fired up.
"Think about if we have some emergency, when a fire truck can't get here, a policeman can't get across from that side of Canal Street to this side," Mid-City resident Marie Olagues said.
Munster said they are considering closing all cross streets between major intersections.
"So what would be left open are the major intersections of course, and the U-turns either before or after," Munster said.
Some Mid-City residents think the proposed changes would be detrimental to both streetcar riders and drivers.
“A streetcar rider, she leaves at 5:00 in the morning to try to get on the streetcar and she’s in the dark. She usually boards right over here, a block away. Now, she’ll either have to go to Carrollton or she’ll have to go over to Jeff Davis Parkway,” Olagues said.
Munster said they are looking for solutions and all options are still being considered.
A petition against the proposal has collected several hundred signatures among Mid-City residents.
Munster said they will be attending community meetings to hear what residents have to say, but even then, action won't be taken until September at the earliest.
“No changes are going to take place on Canal Street for months to come. right now, we’re in the listening stage, where we’re essentially going out to the public,” Munster said.
