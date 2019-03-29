Court records show JP drug sting suspects had multiple arrests

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We took a closer look at the criminal histories of the two men shot outside a Gretna IHOP Wednesday night (March 27) during a JPSO drug sting and learned this wasn’t their first brush with the law.
According to court records, both 39-year-old Daviri Roberston and 38-year-old Chris Joseph have records in Orleans Parish dating back to 1999.
Orleans Parish court records reveal Roberston was out on $65,000 bond for several outstanding charges. He faced aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. That one charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Robertson pleaded not guilty and was set to appear in court April 18.
We found Robertson previously served time for a 2002 arrest. Originally charged with second-degree murder, documents indicate he pleaded guilty in exchange for a lesser plea of aggravated battery.
Robertson was the alleged passenger involved in JPSO's fatal drug sting operation. Deputies say Joseph was the driver.
According to Orleans Parish court records, Joseph was charged with possession of crack cocaine in 1999 and was sentenced to 15 years, although it’s not clear through court records exactly how much time Joseph served.
FOX 8 also found charges for burglary in 2016 and fighting in 2017 and uncovered several arrests out of Jefferson Parish.
We examined the charges Joseph faced for an incident in 2007, including possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. According to court records, it happened Sept. 26, 2007. Deputies say Joseph ran a red light, and when they checked his plate, it came back as stolen. Documents indicate deputies tried to pull him over, but instead of stopping, he allegedly tried to strike a marked police unit with its lights and sirens on.
From there, deputies say Joseph took off, going over 80 mph, even driving the wrong way on Franklin. Documents allege deputies caught up to Joseph after he drove off the road at Terry Parkway. They say a search turned up Joseph hiding beneath the elevated expressway. Records say he tried to “flee on foot at which time he began to fight with officers." It goes onto say suspect was “combative” and was eventually stunned by the arresting officer.
