Crimetracker: Armed robberies up in some neighborhoods, down in others

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“I think it’s really dangerous especially late at night,” says Ashley Marced.
A man pumping gas at a Shell Station in the 2000 block of Gentilly Boulevard is robbed. Initial police reports show the robber ran up to the man, grabbed his waistband and demanded his keys. The victim handed them over and the robber took off in his car.
“It makes me second-guess things now that I’m aware of this situation, but it could happen anywhere, you know?” says Marced.
Across the city, the NOPD investigated 96 armed robberies this year compared to 106 during the same time period last year. That’s a nine percent decrease.
It’s down the most in the First District, which includes parts of Mid-City and Treme, where armed robberies are down 50 percent.
Still, it brings little comfort to people who live and work in New Orleans East, where armed robberies are up 75 percent.
“It’s very scary, especially when you have small children,” says Labrea Bridges.
Police say just after 6 p.m. Thursday (March 28), three men approached a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart on Bullard. They say one of the men pointed a gun in her face and demanded her property.
“Oh yeah, I would have been really scary for this man to have a gun,” says Bridges.
Police say the victim threw her wallet and keys to the ground and then ran back into Walmart.
The robbers, they say, tried to steal her car but they couldn’t get it started, so they ran off.
“At 6 o’clock in the evening, it was still light outside. That is very scary so that means they don’t care what time of the day, if they want to take something from you , they are going to do it,” says Bridges.
Armed robberies are also up in the Eighth District of the French Quarter and the Fifth District of the Ninth Ward and Bywater.
