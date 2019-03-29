Hooded man carjacks customer while pumping gas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second time in a week, someone was attacked while he was getting gas at a New Orleans convenience store.
A 42-year-old man was carjacked in the 2000 block of Gentilly Blvd. on Thursday around 10:30 p.m., according to an early police report.
The victim was getting gas when a someone approached with a black hooded jacket and something covering his face.
He grabbed at his waistband and demanded the victim’s keys, the report said.
The masked man took the vehicle and drove away.
If you know anything about this alleged carjacking, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
