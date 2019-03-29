LSU basketball enjoying their march to Minnesota

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tigers are about as weathered and battle-tested as a team so young can be. With obstacles ranging from the death of a teammate to their head coach being suspended, playing their 35th game could start to feel more like work than fun.
“I’m starting to get some gray hair with Darius right here,” Emmitt Williams joked sitting next to fellow freshman, Darius Days. "He be stressing me out. I don’t feel like a freshman. I’m starting to feel like a granddad. "
Clearly, the Tigers are still enjoying themselves, and that’s a credit to their interim head coach, Tony Benford, who’s communicated the magnitude of the moment to his team made up of a lot of players that have never been on this stage.
“I told our guys, have fun,” Benford told a room full of reporters Thursday in Washington, D.C. “All the adversity we’ve been through, enjoy the process. This is rare. You get to a Sweet 16, you can go your whole career -- a lot of coaches coaching never get to it, and a lot of players playing never get to it. I told them enjoy the moment.”
When asked if he was enjoying himself though, coach Benford quickly deferred back to his desire to see his players happy. Probably because he hasn’t been able to rest much as he prepares for one of the biggest games he’s ever coached “Not much sleep. There’s time to sleep after this. We want to keep this thing going. I don’t need much sleep. I want to keep this thing going.”
