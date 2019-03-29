3 men rob woman at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 38-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of an eastern New Orleans Walmart, according to a preliminary police report.
It happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bullard Ave.
Three males approached the woman when one pulled out a gun and demanded her property, the report said.
The victim told police she threw her wallet and keys to the ground. One of the robbers demanded the woman’s cell phone. She ran inside the store.
When the gunman and his accomplices entered the victim’s vehicle, the report said they could not start it.
They escaped on foot.
If you know anything about this armed robbery, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
