No. 17 LSU rally comes up short in loss to No. 2 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU rallied late in the first game of the weekend series with No. 2 Mississippi State in Starkville, MS, Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to pull out the win.
The Tigers (17-9, 4-3 SEC) fell 6-5 to the Bulldogs (24-3, 5-2 SEC).
RELATED STORIES:
Zack Hess started on the mound for LSU. In 4.1 innings of work, he allowed six runs on 11 hits, including three home runs. He took the loss in the game. His record is 2-2.
The Tigers took the lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by Daniel Cabrera.
However, home runs by the Bulldogs in the third and fifth innings, along with a double in the fourth, gave the home team the 6-2 lead.
LSU battled back by scoring three runs in the eighth inning to make it 6-5. The Tigers failed to score in the ninth inning and suffered the loss.
The teams will face off again at 6 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.