NOPD restructures top management staff

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson is restructuring his top management staff.
"This is an opportunity for me to implement a new vision for the New Orleans Police Dept. I've concluded my assessment at every level, I've also prepared to restructure the department as I see and firmly believe will lead us into the future,” said Ferguson, as he announced the changes.
The changes come as Ferguson is losing two top managers to Baltimore where former NOPD Chief Michael Harrison is now police commissioner.
Among the changes, 8th District Commander Nicholas Gernon is moving to the crime lab.
"The specific reason anyone was moved around was because of my assessment. I reviewed and assessed every position, every rank. ...I had a conversation with Commander Gernon about this move and he was very excited with his investigative background I think he will be an asset to the department at the crime lab,” said Ferguson.
Gernon is replacing Commander Darryl Albert who faced complaints last year which an attorney representing a police organization said were unfounded.
"There were a couple of allegations that were made against Commander Albert, it was really just internal stuff inside the crime lab, you know, things like scheduling and platoon assignments,” said Donovan Livaccari, attorney with the Fraternal Order of Police.
"His investigation is still pending,” said Ferguson of Albert.
Livaccari said none of the complaints against Albert have been sustained.
The NOPD says Albert will return to his previous rank of captain and will be the section leader over the NOPD’s Support Services Section which includes the Canine and Mounted units.
The consent decree under which the NOPD has been operating for several years was also part of the chief’s consideration as he restructures the top-tier of the police department.
"We are standing in certain standards and we're going to hold ourselves as you in the community hold us accountable for those standards, and moving forward we want to be innovative, we want to develop our technology,” said Ferguson.
Mayor Cantrell supports Ferguson’s management changes and said in terms of the consent decree the department wants to meet all the requirements. "It’s not a matter of getting out of anything. It’s about satisfying the consent decree,” said Cantrell.
