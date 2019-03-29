NOPD: Robbers attempt to steal vehicle but can’t start car

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says three men attempted to steal a vehicle in New Orleans East Thursday night but failed.
According to police, a female was approached by three males in the parking lot of Walmart located in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded her property. The victim complied and threw her wallet and keys on the ground. The suspect then demanded her cell phone before the victim ran inside of the store.
The suspects attempted to flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle, but they could not start it so they fled the scene on foot.
Police have not released descriptions of the three suspects.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
