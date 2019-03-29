Suspects identified in Convention Center Blvd. car burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has identified two men they believe broke into a person’s vehicle on Convention Center Boulevard earlier this month.
Police are searching for 29-year-old Brandon McGee and 31-year-old Aubrey Harris.
According to police, McGee and Harris were captured on surveillance video burglarizing an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Convention Center Blvd. around 5:30 a.m. on March 18. They were later positively identified as the suspects in the burglary.
Both suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a Silver Chrysler 300 car bearing a Mississippi license plate DBH0717.
Once arrested, McGee and Harris will be booked with simple burglary of an automobile.
If anyone has any information about the incident or the whereabouts of McGee and Harris are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
