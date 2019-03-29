David: Temperature plunge on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front will enter Louisiana on Saturday. A few spotty showers are possible across Southeast Louisiana. It will mostly be dry and temperatures will be near 80 degrees. The cold front arrives overnight with lows possibly reaching the 40s north of the lake by Sunday morning with 50s elsewhere.
Sunday will be chilly with north winds and some occasional spotty rain. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s all day except where the sun pops out there could be a few lower 60s.
It stays cool on Monday with a chance for some spotty rain. Sunny, mild and dry conditions return for the middle of next week.
