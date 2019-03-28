Tigers, Spartans looking to punch ticket to Elite 8

WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) - There will not be a lack of athleticism on the court Friday night when No. 3 LSU faces No. 2 Michigan State with a berth to the Elite 8 on the line.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU makes final preparations before facing Michigan State
- LSU basketball confident as they prepare for Michigan State
- LSU arrives in Washington, DC to face Michigan St. in Sweet 16
- LSU basketball interim head coach talks about Sweet 16 matchup with Michigan State
- ‘How sweet it is’ billboards to go up in Baton Rouge
The Spartans are 30-6 overall this season and finished conference play tied with Purdue with a 16-4 record.
MSU, winners of seven in a row and 12 of their last 13 games, capped off a Big 10 Tournament Championship with a win against rival Michigan, 65-60.
The Spartans beat Bradley in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 76-65, and advanced to the Sweet 16 after a second round victory against Minnesota, 70-50.
The Spartans average 78.5 points and 40.9 rebounds per game.
Leading scorers for Michigan State:
- Cassius Winston: 18.9 points per game, 35 steals and 271 assists
- Joshua Langford: 15.0 points per game
- Nick Ward: 13.7 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 39 blocks
- Matt McQuaid: 9.9 points per game
- Xavier Tillman: 9.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 34 steals and 60 blocks
- Kenny Goins: 8.1 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game
LSU has won two games in a row and six of their last seven matchups.
The Tigers are averaging 80.9 points and 38.9 rebounds per game.
Leading scorers for LSU:
- Tremont Waters: 15.0 points per game, 5.9 assists per game and 95 steals
- Naz Reid: 13.7 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and 23 blocks
- Skylar Mays: 13.6 points per game and 64 steals
- Javonte Smart: 11.4 points per game
- Kavelll Bigby-Williams: 7.8 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game and 67 blocks
Matchups to watch for:
- Backcourt: Tremont Waters vs Cassius Winston (Big Ten Player of the Year)
- Frontcourt: Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams vs Xavier Tillman and Kenny Goins
- Coaches: Tony Benford vs Tom Izzo
Tipoff is set for 6:09 p.m. from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, with winner advancing to face the Duke/Virginia Tech winner.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.