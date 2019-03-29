Tuition-free program for aspiring medical assistants, phlebotomist offered by Ochsner Health System

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge residents have the opportunity to participate in the MA Now Program, a workforce development initiative which aims to assist locals to achieve job placement in the Ocshner Health System.
The tuition-free, six-month training program is open to residents who are at least 18 years old.
Applicants are required to have a high school diploma or an equivalent certification, meet low income guidelines, and pass a drug screening and criminal background check.
Participants will have the opportunity to interview for full-time positions as a medical assistant, a phlebotomist, or an EKG monitor employed by Ochsner Health Centers after being trained during the program.
Applications must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 2 at the East Baton Rouge American Job Center.
There are two locations the applications should be brought to:
- 1991 Wooddale Blvd. (225-925-4312)
- 4523 Plank Rd. (225-358-4579)
For any questions about the program, please email workforce@ocshner.org.
