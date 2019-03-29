Youthful Tigers boasting experience late in season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When you’re breaking down the match-up, you can’t pass up the difference in experience between Michigan State and LSU. The Spartans are NCAA tournament regulars and feature a lineup with several juniors and seniors in the mix.
But while the Tigers are composed of a lot of freshmen, after 34 games, a lot of single-digit games, they’re playing beyond their age “When we first got here, we never really looked at ourselves as freshmen,” 19-year-old freshman Darius Days said Thursday. “We just looked at ourselves as basketball players. It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, you’re here to play basketball. It really doesn’t matter your classification.”
The most experienced player is lone senior Kavell Bigby-Williams, who also has been deep in the NCAA Tournament, while with Oregon “At this point, they’re basically sophomores now,” Bigby-Williams said of the Tigers’ five freshmen. “Obviously, it’s late in the season. It’s crunch time of the season. So with the experience they’ve had throughout the regular season, now it’s the post-season, and I feel like they’re prepared and ready to go.”
It certainly helps having a guy like Bigby-Williams but even though this is also the first NCAA tournament for Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays, don’t overlook their affect on the team. Their calm under pressure demeanor and steadiness takes over in close games, and we expect another tight battle tomorrow night here in Washington D.C. between LSU and Michigan State.
