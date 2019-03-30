Nicondra: Dramatically colder to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moves through as we head into Sunday allowing for some scattered storms overnight Saturday and a big temperature difference for Sunday. While it was pleasantly warm even with the mostly cloudy conditions Saturday winds turn north behind the front dropping temperatures. In addition we will be mostly cloudy at least through the start of the day on Sunday making it difficult for temperatures to rise. Expect highs to struggle to get near 60 with many spots remaining in the upper 50s. We will dry out as the day goes on, but a round of overrunning moisture may allow for a few showers and overcast conditions again Monday night.