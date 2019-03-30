Woman robbed while working out on New Orleans East levee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects after a woman was robbed while working out in New Orleans East Friday afternoon.
Police say the 31-year-old female victim was working out on the levee walking westbound on Hayne Boulevard near Lafourche Street just before 2 p.m. when she was approached from behind by two males. One suspect implied that he was armed and demanded her belongings. He also began touching her looking for her belongings. The second suspect snatched her book bag from off her back and told her to walk in the opposite direction.
The two suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound on Hayne Blvd. and then in an unknown direction.
Police describe the first suspect as a black male about 5’7” tall with a slim build and a low haircut. He was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.
The second suspect is described as a black male about 5’10” tall, 230 pounds with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue shirt with colorful writing and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
