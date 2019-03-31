Election Results: Live updates as polls close

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Voters in several parishes took to the polls Saturday (March 30), to decide on tax issues, school board members, mayoral races and more.
A property tax increase was the only item on the ballot in Orleans Parish. Mayor Latoya Cantrell opposed the proposition, which would pay the cost of services and programs for senior citizens.
In St. Tammany Parish, three people are vying to become Covington’s new mayor -- Mark Johnson, Richard J. Smith and Candace Watkins.
Smith -- an eight year veteran of the Covington City Council -- announced he was conceding around 9:15 p.m., after placing second to Johnson. In a statement, Smith said he would continue to serve for his remaining three months on city council said said he “won’t go away,” after his term ends.
Will Talley and Nancy Prevost Brown are both running for mayor in Sun. As of 9:20 p.m., Talley had a 20 percent lead over Prevost Brown.
