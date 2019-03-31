Hollywood warns of production boycotts over Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill

"This law would make Georgia an inhospitable place for those in the film and television industry to work, including our members," the writers' union said in the statement. "If the Georgia Legislature and Governor Kemp make HB 481 law, it is entirely possible that many of those in our industry will either want to leave the state or decide not to bring productions there. Such is the potential cost of a blatant attack on every woman's right to control her own body."