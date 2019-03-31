Man beaten and robbed of Rolex watch on Poydras St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects after a man was beaten and robbed on Poydras Street overnight.
According to police, the victim was walking in the 400 block of Poydras St. just after midnight Sunday when one of the suspects struck him in the back of the head causing him to fall to the ground. There was a brief struggle before the suspects took the victim’s Rolex watch.
The suspects were last seen fleeing down Camp Street towards Canal Street.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
