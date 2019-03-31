Nicondra: Chilly temps last a couple of days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A return to winter today with temperatures struggling to get into the middle 50s with a cloudy sky and rain to start. We will see a bit of sun try to break through on Monday, but expect it to still be cool with highs only in the upper 50s near 60. Some overrunning moisture will also allow for more cloud cover and a chance at a sprinkle later in the day. Tuesday the sun returns and temperatures will begin to rebound back into the upper 60s and 70s.