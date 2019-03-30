No. 17 LSU baseball beats No. 2 Mississippi State in Game 2

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU rebounded from its Thursday night loss to beat Mississippi State in Game 2 Friday night in Starkville, MS.
The Tigers (18-9, 5-3 SEC) got the 10-5 win over the Bulldogs (24-4, 5-3 SEC) to even the series.
Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU and got the win. He is 2-1 on the season. Henry allowed four runs on five hits in five innings of work. He struck out nine batters, a career high, and only walked one. Devin Fontenot relieved him and gave up just one run on three hits.
“Cole [Henry] went out there and pitched great,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “We got a couple of clutch hits early. Next thing you know, we were feeling pretty good. When Mississippi State fought back, we didn’t flinch. We came back and had a couple more big hits. Devin Fontenot came in and did a tremendous job.”
Antoine Duplantis became the sixth LSU baseball player to get 300 hits.
Game 3 will start at 1 p.m. and can be only seen online on SEC Network+.
