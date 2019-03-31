No. 8 LSU softball drops Game 2 to No. 16 South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU could not overcome a four-run third inning by No. 12 South Carolina and fell in Game 2 at Tiger Park Saturday evening.
The Tigers (30-7, 8-3 SEC) were beaten 7-5 by the Gamecocks (25-9, 3-7 SEC).
Ali Kilponen started in the circle for LSU and took the loss. She gave up six runs on four hits in 2.1 innings of work. She struck out two batters and walked three others. She is now 5-2 on the season.
Amanda Sanchez hit her sixth home run of the season.
A double by Elyse Thornhill in the first inning brought Aliyah Andrews and Amanda Sanchez home to give the Tigers the early 2-0 lead.
The Gamecocks answered with two runs of their own in the top of the second, but LSU responded in the bottom of the inning. A single by Andrews plated Amanda Doyle and a sac fly by Amanda Sanchez allowed Michaela Schlattman to score. LSU was up 4-2 at that point.
The third inning was dismal for the Tigers. The Gamecocks scored two runs on two bases-loaded walks. Then, a single through the left side scored two more runs.
Amanda Sanchez’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh could not start a rally for the Tigers.
The rubber match between LSU and South Carolina will start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
