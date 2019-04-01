3 children missing from same KY community; authorities checking for connections

LAUREL COUNTY (WVUE) - Police in Kentucky are searching for three juveniles and checking if there is a connection between their disappearances.
They were reported missing from Laurel County over the weekend.
Dalton Robinson, 17, and Lindsey Couch, 12, were last seen south of London, KY. Just after midnight on Sunday.
It is unclear if they were together, but the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page that the two may have run away together.
Mark Fields, 15, is also missing from the same area. He was last spotted on Friday evening.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the cases to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.